Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 78 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

