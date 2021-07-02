Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

