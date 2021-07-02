Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 247.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

