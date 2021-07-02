Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.