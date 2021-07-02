Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455.50 ($5.95). Helical shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 232,265 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

