Hellenic Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.92 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $250.92 million and approximately $70,224.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00010840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00399183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.