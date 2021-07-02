Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on September 24th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,511.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
