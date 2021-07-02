Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on September 24th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,511.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.