Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

