Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $149.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.73 million and the highest is $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 114,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,760. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

