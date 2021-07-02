Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.940 EPS.

HPE remained flat at $$14.70 on Friday. 26,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

