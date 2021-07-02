High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $440,776.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

