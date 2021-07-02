Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

HKMPF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

