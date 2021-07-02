Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HKMPF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

HKMPF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

