HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $44.22

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.22, but opened at $43.24. HNI shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 590 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HNI. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 9.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HNI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

