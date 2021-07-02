Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in June

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

