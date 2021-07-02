Hollysys Automation Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,381% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.
NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $513,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
