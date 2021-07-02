Hollysys Automation Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,381% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $513,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

