Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 53.6% in June

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 232,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

