Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

