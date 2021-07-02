Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,529,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. 290,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,993,723. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.