Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,323. The stock has a market cap of $282.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $592.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.