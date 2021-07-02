Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 194,144 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,161,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.32 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

