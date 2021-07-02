Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Holdings Lifted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.37% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $81,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HMHC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,689. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.