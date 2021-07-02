Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $724,050.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00.

HLI stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

