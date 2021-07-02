Howard Liang Sells 446 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $349.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $189.07 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.