HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 428.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. 49,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

