H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

