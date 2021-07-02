HSBC Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,525 ($19.92) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,407.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

