Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 3.9%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

HNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

