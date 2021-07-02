Huobi BTC Trading Up 4.9% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $33,642.70 or 1.00344074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $14.63 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00128004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.02 or 0.99709717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

