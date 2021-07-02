Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 30.68%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

