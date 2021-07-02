Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 50,953 shares.The stock last traded at $72.05 and had previously closed at $73.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

