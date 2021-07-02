I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.19

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.19 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 4349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

