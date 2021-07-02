Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$85.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96. Icade has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $92.93.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.