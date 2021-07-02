Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $76,528.67

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $76,528.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,445,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,959 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

