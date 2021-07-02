Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $504.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past six months. Sequential growth in segmental revenues in the first quarter of 2021 across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents, medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits are praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. Notably, the company exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $470.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

