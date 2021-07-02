ImageCash Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $45,120.03 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00130157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00169012 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.37 or 1.00035700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

