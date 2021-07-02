IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.79) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,663.84.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

