Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,215. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.60.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
