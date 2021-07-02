Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,215. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,262 shares of company stock worth $111,797. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

