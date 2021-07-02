Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,295 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

