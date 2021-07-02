Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

