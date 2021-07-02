indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 4.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 6,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.