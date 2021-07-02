Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITAC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

