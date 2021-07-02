Informa’s (IFJPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $14.14. 14,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

