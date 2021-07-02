Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.07

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 3338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

