Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $134.18. 384,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,208. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.18. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.