Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 4,980 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
