Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 4,980 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Covetrus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

