Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells $14,148.04 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) insider Hongming Chen sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $14,148.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.43 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

