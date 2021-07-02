Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
