Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

