Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,260.

RSI opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.97. The firm has a market cap of C$598.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.20.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

