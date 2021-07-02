Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 145.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

